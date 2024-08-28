NHRA drivers excited for U.S. Nationals in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The biggest event of the year for the NHRA is Labor Day weekend with the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis.

Tony Schumacher is the winningest driver at Lucas Oil Raceway Park. He’s won there 10 times.

“Lots of drivers have their locations,” Tony Schumacher said. “(Connie) Kalitta used to have Sanoma, California and he was hard to beat there. (Larry) Dixon (Sr.) you couldn’t beat at Bristol and for us it’s Indianapolis. I’m not sure why but I’m truly blessed that this is the biggest stage on the NHRA circuit and we’ve had success since day one here.”

Antron Brown has won back-to-back U.S. Nationals in the Top Fuel dragster. He’s won in Indianapolis five total times. The track in Indianapolis has become a special place for him.

“This track has been very special because this is the time you want to peak at the right time of the year,” Antron Brown said. “When you come into this race right here, it’s points and a half, there’s a lot going on it, it’s a long, long weekend. but what makes this weekend so special is you have everyone coming from all over, east, west, north and south that shows up. You can look at our top fuel field and we have 21 cars like we did last year and with stacking last year we almost didn’t qualify.”

Ron Capps unveiled his new Funny Car for this year’s U.S. Nationals, a tribute car for Don Prudhomme. Capps won the U.S. Nationals in 2022 and 2023.

“I didn’t see the car until we unveiled it,” Capps said. “I’ve been looking at renderings and getting okay’s from sponsors and that was the first time I saw it live. So, it’s pretty cool.”

Qualifying starts on Friday and runs through Sunday. The eliminations are on Monday, starting at 10 a.m. The final for Funny Car and Top Fuel are at 3:10 p.m. on Monday.