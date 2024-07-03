Search
NHRA reveals future plans for Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) announced its future building plans at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, unveiling a multi-phase plan for the legendary facility that includes a new Wally Parks Tower, renovated suites, a new entrance for fans, and moving the professional pits to the west side of the facility.

As part of an overall reinvestment into the facilities the NHRA owns and operates, the reimaging of Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will be a multi-year project and begins this year. The project will take place over three phases:

  • Phase 1: New Wally Parks Tower and Renovated Suites
  • Phase 2: Fan Enhancements, New Entrance, New Restrooms, New Ticket Office and Ditch Relocation
  • Phase 3: Shifting the Pro Pits to West Side of the Facility

The new Wally Parks Tower is set to be completed in time for the 2025 NHRA U.S. Nationals, and will be an impressive three-story facility that will feature race control, media center, television broadcasting capabilities and three suites on the third floor.

(Provided Photo/National Hot Rod Association)
