NHRA US Nationals return to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Brownsburg, Ind. (WISH)– Speed and horsepower are returning to Brownsburg this week with the 70th annual NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Things kicked off early Wednesday morning at the drag strip and racing is scheduled throughout Labor Day weekend.

Qualifying rounds are tentatively scheduled for once on Friday, twice on Saturday, and twice on Sunday, with eliminations on Monday, Sept. 2.

Leaders at the drag strip say they’re expecting 20-30,000 people per day once the holiday weekend hits.

Josh Duke, senior manager of content and communications for Visit Hendricks County, says U.S. Nationals is a big deal.

“It’s our biggest signature event that happens in our country every year. We have tens and hundreds of thousands of visitors who come out here to Lucas Oil Raceway Park. It’s such an exciting event.”

Duke says many locals even hit the drag strip during the holiday weekend.

“For drag racing fans, this is their bucket list event. At some point in their life they, want to come,” Duke said.

Kasey Coler with the NHRA calls U.S. Nationals is the “Super Bowl of Drag Racing.”

Coler says the warm summer temperatures may play a factor earlier in the weekend.

“(The) early part of this event is going to be warm…kind of greasy on the track. Maybe not the ideal conditions for our drag racers, but if they keep looking toward Monday, Monday looks like one of those perfect days, 75 and sunny. Those are those ideal conditions for performance,” Coler said.

Every admission ticket is also a pit pass, which gives fans the opportunity to check out their favorite cars.

“You don’t need a special credential to back there and see your favorite drivers, see them work on their cars as they go down this track over 330 mph,” Coler said.

Tickets can be purchased online. Admission is free for kids age 12 and under. Free parking is available for all days, and fans can buy Friday and Monday preferred parking online.

In celebration of event’s the 70th anniversary, the first 8,000 fans in attendance for eliminations on Monday will receive a U.S. Nationals pennant.

Click here for more information on the NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway Park.