Noblesville native Conor Daly to race at IMS during Brickyard 400 weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conor Daly raced on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in late May, competing in the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

And on Wednesday it was announced that he will be competing again on the famed 2.5-mile oval during Brickyard 400 weekend.

Daly, a Noblesville, Ind. native, will drive the No. 26 Polkadot GR Spura for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at IMS on July 20.

The Pennzoil 250 presented by Advance Auto Parts will be Daly’s third career NASCAR Xfinity Series start. He previously competed in NASCAR Xfinity races in 2018 at Road America and in 2023 on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

“I am extremely thankful for the chance to bring Polkadot back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this time with Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Daly said in a news release. “When I heard the NASCAR Xfinity Series was returning to the oval at Indianapolis, I knew I had to be part of it. Driving for Polkadot at my home track in front of my hometown fans is an incredible honor and an opportunity I could not let pass. I know an opportunity to drive for Toyota and SHR is extremely special, and I look forward to taking on this learning experience and delivering for this group as best I can. I am proud and lucky to represent Polkadot at IMS in both the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Brickyard weekend in the same year.”

Daly finished in 10th at this year’s Indy 500.

“It’s always extremely exciting for me to have drivers cross over into NASCAR from other professional genres of motorsports,” Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing, said in the news release. “Conor is a journeyman racer, a hometown favorite at Indianapolis, and a guy who understands how the sport works from top to bottom. For us to be able to provide him with a competitive opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a pleasure, and one I know everyone is excited about. The challenge will be tall, and there is so much to learn in such a short amount of time – but Conor and the team at Sam Hunt Racing are excited to tackle it with open minds at full speed. We’re all grateful to have Polkadot on board for a special weekend and look forward to introducing another great brand to the Sam Hunt Racing family.”

The Pennzoil 250 will begin at 3:30 p.m. EDT on July 20. Qualifications for the event will take earlier in the day.