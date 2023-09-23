NXG Grand Prix Finale takes on Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – A motorsports non-profit hosted its finale Saturday morning at one of the biggest stages in racing.

NXG Youth Motor Sports held its Grand Prix Finale at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The non-profit is a youth organization based in Indianapolis with the goal of giving underrepresented youth access to motorsports.

Through its Grand Prix program, the group teaches children life skills while preparing them for careers in racing, science, technology, engineering, or math.

NXG Director and Chief Instructor Rodd Reed says it’s more than racing.

“[Our] mission is to work and develop young people to become conscientious adults,” Reed said.

NXG graduates who are 12-15 years old will have the opportunity to race and showcase their skills and technical knowledge during the finale.

“We felt like go-karts and motorsports was a great way to get kids excited about learning, and then in particular, we can get them some life skills,” Reed said.

The race is set to take place Saturday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The NXG Grand Prix season runs from February to September.