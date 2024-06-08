Oklahoma natives putting on a show during USAC Indiana Midget Week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United States Auto Club Indiana Midget Week is in full swing across the Hoosier state.

There are just two races remaining this week: One at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt on Saturday, and the finale at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo on Sunday.

“To be running Midget week itself is a blessing,” driver Ryan Timms said.

Timms, an Oklahoma City native, is finding plenty of success on the track so far this week. He is currently second in the USAC Indiana Midget Week standings, 31 points behind USAC Indiana Midget Week points leader Daison Pursley.

Pursley, like Timms, is also an Oklahoma native. Pursley’s hometown is Locust Grove, Oklahoma.

Cannon McIntosh is in third place in this week’s standings entering Saturday. And guess what? He also is from Oklahoma. McIntosh’s hometown is Bixby, Oklahoma.

“I love this week,” Timms said. “I love all the tracks here in Indiana.”

Timms, who is just 17 years old, started the week off strong. He stormed to victory on Wednesday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway, the first race of the USAC Indiana Midget Week (after Circle City Raceway’s event was rained out on Tuesday). On Thursday, he finished in second place at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville. Then, on Friday, he finished in 11th place at Bloomington Speedway.

“The standards are definitely high, but I feel like I’m very capable of meeting those standards,” Timms said.

He’s showing off those skills on the track this week. In fact, he’s passed the most cars (25) of any driver during the past three races.

“Running so many Midget races, I’ve gotten really comfortable in the car,” Timms said. “And I’ve just adapted really well to it. I learn something new every single night. I just take what opportunities are given and make the most out of them, and try to learn everything I can going into the next night.”

The highlight of his week so far was his victory on Wednesday. What made it even more special for the Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/JBL Audio–IWX–Mobil 1/LynK/Speedway Toyota driver was that the victory gave Mike Curb his 200th career victory as a USAC national entrant.

“Going into that race, I had no idea that that was a thing,” Timms joked. “And I didn’t know that that was his 200th win until I got out of the car in victory lane.”

Ryan Timms after winning at Lawrenceburg Speedway during USAC Indiana Midget Week (Provided Photo/USAC)

Timms added it was an honor to be a part of that moment.

“To be able to race for him, and to get their 200th win at a place like Lawrenceburg, in a race week like Midget Week, it’s really awesome,” Timms said.

Timms also won at Lawrenceburg Speedway during USAC Indiana Midget Week in 2023.