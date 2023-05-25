Opera singer to again perform ‘God Bless America’ for 2023 Indy 500

Angela Brown arrives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 29, 2016. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — God bless, Angela Brown is reprising a role for Sunday’s 2023 Indianapolis 500.

The world-renowned opera soprano sang “God Bless America” during the 2017 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in advance of the race. She’ll do it again before this year’s race.

The Indianapolis native appeared in March on WISH-TV’s “Life.Style.Live,” sharing her personal faith moments with News 8’s Randy Ollis.

She also was featured on News 8 in March as part of the “Celebrating Women’s History” series.

“I’m excited to be part of the global experience that is the Indianapolis 500,” Brown said in a statement from IMS.

IMS President Doug Boles said in the statement, “As a Hoosier, she knows just how much the Indy 500 means to all of us, and you will hear that passion in her voice and performance.”