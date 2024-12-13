28°
Search

Trade show in Indy showcases latest in racing industry

Performance Racing Industry trade show roars into Indianapolis

by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Racing fans from across the world are in downtown Indianapolis for the 36th Performance Racing Industry trade show through Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center.

Mike Good, president of Performance Racing Industry (PRI), said, “We bring the motorsports community together from around the globe.”

The trade show is limited to PRI members. It features over 1,000 companies in more than 3,400 booths showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry. “PRI is one of the largest trade shows in the state of Indiana. It does take up the entire footprint. We utilize all of Lucas Oil Stadium, all the Convention Center and everything between.” 

PRI reaches enthusiasts in drag racing, short track, stock car, road racing, off-road, vintage, endurance, karting, truck and tractor pulling, performance marine, and more. 

“PRI does a lot of things, but one of the things that we do is show the latest and greatest innovations and technologies that are going on in the racing industry.”

