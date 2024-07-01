Progress continues on new Andretti Global headquarters in Fishers

Andretti Top Off Group: Bradford Allen and Andretti Global joined Clark Construction Group and their building crews on Thursday, June 27, to celebrate the topping-out of Andretti Global’s new headquarters facility in Fishers, Ind. Pictured from left to right: Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO, Andretti Global; Marissa Andretti, vice president, Andretti Global, and managing director, Andretti Technologies; Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness; and Jeffrey Bernstein, principal and co-founder, Bradford Allen. (Photo Provided / Bradford Allen)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The future home of Andretti Global in Fishers, Ind. is coming along.

On Thursday, Andretti Global celebrated a “topping-out” ceremony of its future headquarters. The race team was joined by Bradford Allen, the project’s developer, and Clark Construction Group for the ceremony, which set the last piece of steel on top of the headquarters.

“We are so proud of the progress that has been made on our future home, and we are honored to be a part of today’s topping-out ceremonies,” Michael Andretti, Andretti Global chairman and chief executive officer, said in a news release. “It is no small feat to get to this point with a project of this magnitude, and we could not have done it without our partners at Bradford Allen, Clark Construction, RATIO and Ridge. It’s been such a rewarding experience watching our new facility being built from the ground up, and today is a true testament to the hard work and effort that’s been put into turning our vision into a reality.”

The facility will be nearly 400,000 square feet and is part of a new 90-acre campus for the race team.

Crews worked 40,000 hours and placed “over 3,000 tons of steel, 2,755 steel members and 4,000 cubic yards of footings and grade beam concrete” to get to this point.

Photos from the “Topping-Out” ceremony for the future Andretti Global headquarters in Fishers, Ind. (Photos Provided / Bradford Allen)

“This milestone would not be possible without the strong partnership between Andretti Global, Bradford Allen, Clark and the talented design and trade partners on this project,” Dave Trolian, Clark Construction Northern Group division president and chief executive officer, said in the news release. “The contributions to drive this project forward on schedule while keeping safety and quality top of mind are evident in the craftsmanship and progress of a facility that will be an impetus in the global racing community.”

Andretti Global previously announced it was working “toward a 2025 transition” from its existing Zionsville Road location.

“The topping-off of the new Andretti Global headquarters brings us one step closer to delivering this highly anticipated project to the Fishers community and motorsports fans everywhere,” Jeffrey Bernstein, Bradford Allen principal and co-founder, said in the news release. “At a time when others are waiting on the sidelines, this team has gotten a world-class facility off the ground—one that prioritizes health, wellness and sustainability for the benefit of both employees and visitors.”

Back in March, Andretti Global revealed new renderings for the future headquarters. It will ultimately become home of the day-to-day operations for the racing team. It will also feature other amenities.

Back in 2022, Andretti Global announced its plans to have its headquarters in Fishers.