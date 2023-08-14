Racing at IMS was like ‘living out your childhood dream’ for Kevin Harvick

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard took place Sunday afternoon with Michael McDowell winning on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

It was McDowell’s first-career win at the Brickyard and second-career win in the NASCAR Cup Series.

McDowell will need to win a couple more times though at the Brickyard if he hopes to catch up to Kevin Harvick’s record at IMS.

Harvick is a three-time Brickyard winner, although all three victories came on the famed 2.5-mile oval.

Before Sunday’s race, IMS President Doug Boles honored Harvick by presenting him with a bronze brick. The gift was meant to thank him for the impact he’s made at IMS.

Something he’ll remember forever. To celebrate the retirement of three-time Brickyard 400 winner @KevinHarvick, @jdouglas4 presented him with a bronze brick in honor of the impact he’s made on the Racing Capital of the World.#NASCAR | #TheBrickyard pic.twitter.com/hTqePJAc5q — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 13, 2023

“This place has been just really special to my racing career in general and just the inspiration to, as a kid, to come here and race,” Harvick said. “So from the first day that I pulled into the Brickyard, and being able to run a stock car, it’s, in a sense, living out your childhood dream. And to be able to win three races here and be successful here is something that means a lot to me. And I think as you look at that, it’s not something that a lot of people get to do, especially at a place like this.”

Here is a closer view of the brick presented to Harvick:

The bronze brick was presented to Harvick on Sunday. (WISH Photo)

Harvick previously announced that he would be retiring after the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

He finished in 23rd Sunday afternoon at the Brickyard.