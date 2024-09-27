Rain washes out Friday’s dirt track action at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Race fans will need to wait one more day for more racing action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rain and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Helene have forced the cancellation of all Friday track activity for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 at The Dirt Track at IMS.

A doubleheader for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is planned for Saturday, weather permitting.

IMS will provide an update on the event schedule at 6 p.m. Friday, with more information released at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all participants and fans, and we are committed to delivering this major event over the next few days, if required,” IMS President Doug Boles said. “We will be doing everything in our power to ensure a successful event.”

Fans with tickets, pit passes, and/or parking passes for Friday will be contacted by the IMS Ticket Office.

The highlight of Saturday’s competition will be the 39-lap feature, which pays $20,039 to win. It’s become a must-win for any USAC Midget racer since the first BC39 in 2018. Chase McDermand won the 30-lap preliminary feature Thursday night.

The Driven2SaveLives BC39 honors the life and legacy of Bryan Clauson, a Noblesville-based dirt track superstar who also raced three times in the Indianapolis 500.

News 8 anchor Scott Sander talked with IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall about the BC39, which is also the topic of the latest edition of “Behind the Bricks.”