Reddick takes advantage of late caution, holes of car owner Hamlin to win at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Tyler Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to win at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. He also punched his ticket to the next round of the playoffs with the NASCAR Cup Series win. Reddick’s car owner, Denny Hamlin, got a poor jump when the green flag dropped and was unable to chase Reddick down and finished second. Erik Jones held on for third and Kyle Larson, who won at Darlington last week, marched through the field in the closing laps to finish fourth. The playoff cut-off for the round of 12 happens next weekend at Bristol.