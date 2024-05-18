Rinus VeeKay crashes in first Indy 500 qualifying run

Rinus VeeKay talks with News 8 outside the infield car center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway following his Turn 3 crash in the first Indy 500 qualifying run on May 18, 2024. (Photo aired on WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay crashed on Turn 3 during his first qualifying run for the Indianapolis 500 on Saturday.

It was the first crash on Saturday at the track.

“It was fine on entry, everything was fine, and then I just got a huge snap,” VeeKay said. “I’ve never been close to having a snap like that here on this speedway, so I tried to save it but couldn’t catch it anymore.”

He has been a dominant force during Indy 500 qualifying so far in his career. In his four previous starts, he started in the top four. Last year was his best qualifying position, starting in second.

“If we don’t get into the fast 12, it doesn’t matter,” VeeKay said. “We need to be on the grid. Josef (Newgarden) won from outside of the fast 12 last year, so I think we’re going to be alright.”

“It just seemed very unexpected,” he continued. “I’ve had a lot of experience now in oval qualifying, especially at this speedway. There was no indication that this was going to happen.”

VeeKay limped a little bit out of the car. He hurt his right knee, but said it would not be more than an annoyance moving forward and that he just needs to stretch it out. He was more concerned about the mental health of his team than he was about his physical health.

“Mentally for the team, we need to get the spirits up and move forward from this,” he said.

Despite the crash, VeeKay is not concerned about qualifications for the rest of the weekend. “We know how to make a fast car and I feel like we are faster than the bump day cars out there,” he said.

VeeKay’s best finish in the Indy 500 is eighth in 2021. He’s currently 19th in the NTT IndyCar Series standings.

News 8 Sports will have a full recap from Indianapolis at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday to wrap up day one of Indy 500 qualifications.