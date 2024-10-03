Scott McLaughlin and wife expecting new baby girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott McLaughlin had an excellent season this year.

But right now, the focus is not on the race track. Him and his wife Karly are expected to welcome a baby girl to the world.

“This is my last sort of press thing I needed to do before the end of the year and then I’m full dad duty,” McLaughlin said. “So, can’t wait. I’m going to be a girl dad. It’s going to be really special and something that next year she’ll be here with me at the Indy 500 which is something that it’s priceless, right? So, super excited, pretty emotional few weeks here for us and very excited to get it under way.”

McLaughlin got three wins, finished third in the IndyCar Series Championship standings, and won the pole at the Indianapolis 500 this season.

“Ultimately, you come here wanting to win,” McLaughlin said. “But, you want to do the best you can if you can, and I thought we had a really good year.”

“It’s been a great year, and we’ll move forward and be better next year hopefully and give Alex (Palou) a little bit more run for his money.”

Now, the offseason begins. IndyCar drivers get five months off, with the first green flag of the season being on March 2 in St. Petersburg.

The offseason is a good break after the season, but the desire to get back on the track comes quickly.

“It’s nice to have an offseason as long as we do, but at the same time, within two are three weeks you’re like, alright I want to get going again,” McLaughlin said.