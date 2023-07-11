Simon Pagenaud to miss IndyCar race at Toronto

TORONTO (WISH) — Meyer Shank Racing driver Simon Pagenaud will miss his second consecutive NTT IndyCar Series race on Sunday when the series races on the streets of Toronto.

Sports car driver Tom Blomqvist will fill in for Pagenaud in the Honda Indy Toronto.

Blomqvist won the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Meyer Shank Racing.

Pagenaud was not cleared by the medical staff to race this weekend as he continues to recover from a practice crash at Mid-Ohio on July 1.

Scary incident in practice 2 for @simonpagenaud. Pagenaud has been seen and released. #INDYCAR // #Honda200 pic.twitter.com/0tmi9IOgGs — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 1, 2023

“First and foremost, I’m thinking of Simon and hoping that he recovers as quickly as possible so that he can get back behind the wheel,” Blomqvist said in a news release. “I have to thank Mike and Jim for considering me to fill in this weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what IndyCar has to offer. Diving straight into the deep end is an understatement after only having one test in the MSR Indy car last year. I’m excited but aware of the challenges getting up to speed during a race weekend, so I’m not putting any pressure on myself. Just going to go out there soak it all in and give it all I’ve got.”

Blomqvist tested a Meyer Shank Racing IndyCar back in Oct. 2022.

“Simon says he’s feeling fine and absolutely ready to get back in the car once he is cleared, but he knows there is an INDYCAR protocol in place to protect the drivers, so we just have to follow those guidelines,” Mike Shank, Meyer Shank Racing co-owner, said. “I know he was disappointed to end his long streak of starts but everyone wants him to be as healthy as possible so we just have to follow the Indycar medical guidance on this.

We are fortunate to have Tom available to jump in on such short notice. He’s a champion, has a little bit of experience in the car, and is coming off another big IMSA win last weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, so this was not a tough call for us to make.”

Pagenaud posted the following message to his followers on social media Tuesday afternoon:

The Honda Indy Toronto will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday.