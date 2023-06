Son of the late Dan Wheldon wins first car race

ALTON, Va. (WISH) — Saturday was a big day for young race car driver Sebastian Wheldon.

Sebastian, one of the sons of the late Dan Wheldon, picked up his first career car win, finishing in first place at a Skip Barber Race Series event at Virginia International Raceway.

Mega congrats to Sebastian Wheldon on his first career car win! Victory in Skip Barber today at @VIRNow! 👏👏#AllAndretti pic.twitter.com/pQamQOR16K — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) June 3, 2023

Dan Wheldon, a two-time Indy 500 winner, was killed in a crash during an IndyCar race in Las Vegas in October 2011.