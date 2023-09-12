Sports cars return to Speedway for IMSA weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sports cars return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

IMSA bills itself as a three-day festival showcasing the pinnacle of sports car racing.

IMS President Doug Boles joined Daybreak on Tuesday to break down everything fans need to know about IMSA weekend.

IMSA weekend will kick off Thursday with a street festival on Main Street in Speedway from 6-8 p.m. Events will last through Sunday. Tickets are now on sale.

