Stefan Wilson receives 2023 Indy 500 starter’s ring

Stefan Wilson receives his 2023 Indy 500 starter's ring on Wednesday (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – NTT IndyCar Series driver Stefan Wilson arrived at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday and left with a 2023 Indy 500 starter’s ring.

Wilson had qualified for last month’s Indy 500, but ultimately could not compete after suffering an injury during a practice accident the Monday before the race.

The accident forced him to undergo surgery for a fractured vertebrae.

“I didn’t expect to have all this fanfare around me picking up a ring,” said Wilson.

Wilson was presented the ring by IndyCar President Jay Frye and IMS President Doug Boles.

“The support that I’ve received from all the fan base, the IndyCar fan base and the IndyCar community as a whole, has been overwhelming and just truly humbling for myself,” said Wilson. “And I appreciate all the support that I’ve received.”