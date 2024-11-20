Sting Ray Robb joining new team for upcoming IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another open driver seat for the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season was filled on Wednesday.

Sting Ray Robb, who raced for A.J. Foyt Racing last year, will compete for Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) this upcoming season.

“To be sought out by leaders like Ricardo Juncos & Brad Hollinger and a team as driven as JHR means the world to me,” Robb said in a press release. “We share a vision for what we can achieve together, and I’m honored to contribute to JHR’s continued growth, as I also grow as their driver. Excited to see what we accomplish together with our ambition and the ‘power of possibility’!”

Robb finished 20th in the 2024 IndyCar point standings. His best finish of the season was 9th at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the beginning of a reunion between JHR and Robb. Robb raced for JHR while climbing up the IndyCar ranks. He was part of the team for three seasons from 2019-21, competing in the Indy Pro 2000 Championship with JHR from 2019-20 and competing in Indy Lights with JHR in 2021.

In fact, Robb won the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 championship with the team.

“Sting Ray is an exciting talent, and we’ve had the privilege of seeing his growth as a driver first-hand during our championship run in Indy Pro,” co-owner and founder of Juncos Hollinger Racing Ricardo Juncos said in the press release. “This is more than a reunion; it’s a chance to pick up right where we left off and truly aim for the top of this series. We’re committed to making this season a breakout year for Sting Ray, as well as an extraordinary year for JHR as we continue to elevate our presence in INDYCAR.”

This will be Robb’s third season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

He raced for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing during the 2023 IndyCar season.

Juncos Hollinger Racing still has another full-time driver seat to fill for the upcoming season.

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season begins March 2 on the Streets of St. Petersburg. Pato O’Ward is the defending winner of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.