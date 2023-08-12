Suarez wins pole for Verizon 200 at historic IMS Road Course

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, waits on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 05, 2023 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The starting lineup is set for Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Daniel Suarez won the pole position for the third annual NASCAR Cup Series race on the road course.

“I have had Indianapolis circled on my calendar for a while because this place is like none other,” Suarez said. “I mean, this place is exciting, so much history, so much of everything, and to be able to come here and be competitive, I mean, lap one in practice, I knew we were going to have a good car. These guys showed off today. I’m very very happy to be here.”

Suarez hit a maximum speed at 99.814 mph, beating out last year’s Verizon 200 winner Tyler Reddick for the pole by 0.145 seconds.

Green flag for the Verizon 200 is set for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. WISH-TV will have full coverage of the Battle at the Brickyard.