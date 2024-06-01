Two IndyCar drivers penalized after Indy 500

Scott McLaughlin, of New Zealand, leads a group of cars onto the track during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 20, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The drama of the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 drives on to Detroit as IndyCar dished out penalties to two drivers Friday.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Graham Rahal and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyffin Simpson both received grid penalties for Sunday’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix for “unapproved engine changes” during the Indy 500. Both will start six positions behind wherever they qualify.

According to IndyCar, both drivers violated Rule 16.2.3.2. The rule states:

A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

After starting in the back, Rahal managed to move up 18 spots to finish 15th — his tenth Indy 500 top-15 finish in his career. Rahal raced into the top-10 before a speeding penalty in Lap 134 cost him multiple positions.

Simpson finished 21st in his first Indy 500, which was three spots back from his P-18 start. The rookie officially led three laps.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix will be the sixth points race of the season. The previous five races have seen a different driver take the checkered flag — two from Team Penske in Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, two from Chip Ganassi Racing in Alex Palou and Scott Dixon, and Pato O’Ward from Arrow McLaren.

Palou and Dixon lead the series standings with Will Power and O’Ward not far behind. Just 37 points separate Power in third and Alexander Rossi in eighth.

Detroit begins the push for the championship with 12 races remaining. Palou has won two of the last three series titles, including last year, with Power beating out the field in 2022.

