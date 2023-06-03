USAC Indiana Midget Week begins Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dirt tracks across the Hoosier State will feature plenty of racing this week.

The 19th annual edition of USAC Indiana Midget Week begins Sunday and runs through next Sunday, June 11.

The following is the schedule for the week:

June 4: Tri-State Speedway

June 5: Circle City Raceway

June 7: Gas City I-69 Speedway

June 8: Lincoln Park Speedway

June 9: Bloomington Speedway

June 10: Lawrenceburg Speedway

June 11: Kokomo Speedway

Overall, the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship drivers will be competing at seven different dirt tracks over the course of the next eight nights.

“I grew up in Washington state,” said driver Chance Crum. “And so this is always an event that I watched as a race fan.”

Crum competed in USAC Indiana Midget Week last year. He finished in second place during the race at Bloomington Speedway. This year, he would love to finish one spot higher at that track.

“Just that unsatisfying feeling of being that close,” said Crum. “I really think we were just a little bit of luck – one yellow flag away at the end – from getting that one. Having been so close, we’re definitely excited to go back and give it our best shot.”

Jacob Denney (Galloway, Oh.) currently leads the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship standings. He has a seven-point advantage over second-place driver Daison Pursley.

Buddy Kofoid enters this year’s USAC Indiana Midget Week as the two-time defending Midget Week champion. This year though the plan is for him to only race in the first four events of the week, according to a USAC Racing press release.