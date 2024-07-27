USAC sprint car driver hoping to join an exclusive club during Indiana Sprint Week

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It’s one of biggest weeks of dirt track racing every year.

On Friday, the 37th annual Indiana Sprint Week (ISW) began at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

Friday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car race was the first of seven races over a nine-night stretch across the state.

It was the first time that Lincoln Park Speedway has hosted the ISW opener since 2001.

One of the drivers who is excited to get the week started is Brady Bacon.

“The crowds are big,” Bacon said. “People come from all over the country, all over the world, to come to Indiana Sprint Week.”

Bacon is a two-time ISW champion, having won ISW titles in 2016 and 2023. He knows what it takes to win and is hoping to capture the title again this year.

“Typically, there’s going to be something that goes wrong in the week, at some point,” Bacon said. “And to be able to minimize the effects of that, on that given night.”

Should Bacon win ISW this year, he would become the first back-to-back ISW winner since the late Bryan Clauson won ISW titles in 2013 and 2014.

The following drivers won ISW titles in back-to-back years:

Chuck Amati (1989-90)*

Kevin Thomas (1992-93 and 1995-96)

Levi Jones (2008-09)

Bryan Clauson (2013-14)

* Amati was a co-champion with Gary Trammell in 1990

“That’s another thing that makes it so tough,” Bacon said. “They’ll be 50+ cars here tonight (Friday). So you stub your toe or make a mistake, you could get buried pretty deep, pretty fast.”

Overall, there are six former ISW champions hoping to take home the title this year. In addition to Bacon, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chase Stockon, C.J. Leary and Robert Ballou are each hoping to claim victory once again.

The 2024 ISW schedule looks like this:

July 26 – Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.

July 27 – Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind.

July 28 – Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Ind.

July 31 – Circle City Raceway in Indianapolis, Ind.

Aug. 1 – Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, Ind.

Aug. 2 – Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, Ind.

Aug. 3 – Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

For more information on previous ISW races, click here.

USAC Indiana Midget Week already took place this year back in June.