What Kyle Larson’s first Indy 500 practice session meant to him

Kyle Larson is shown May 14, 2024, during Indianapolis 500 practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (Photo Provided/Penske Entertainment and Chris Jones)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Practice for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 began on Tuesday, although weather impacted the day soon after cars hit the track.

Rain started falling around 25 minutes into the practice session, halting the on-track action. Drivers and teams would not get back out on the track again as practice was called for the day due to the weather.

A lot of attention surrounded driver Kyle Larson entering the session, who took part in his first Indy 500 practice during the month of May.

“I’m just glad it’s here,” Larson said. “It’s been almost two years of waiting for me, so, glad that these couple weeks have finally arrived and hopefully I can learn a lot and be competitive.”

He only finished two laps during the session, none of which were at full speed. His fastest lap was 149.869 mph.

“We had to work through some things, so never really got a complete lap,” Larson said. “But, still good to get in the car and get to think about things before we get a full day of stuff tomorrow.”

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, is racing for Arrow McLaren in conjunction with Hendrick Motorsports this month. He is seeking to become the first driver since 2001 (Tony Stewart) to complete “The Double,” finishing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The last driver to attempt “The Double” was Kurt Busch in 2014.

Arrow McLaren Sporting Director Tony Kanaan, the 2013 Indy 500 winner, has been working with Larson as he prepares for the race.

“He’s a racer,” Kanaan said. “He wants to drive. He’s done pretty well. We went to Phoenix. We tested here in the open test. It’s time to go and he’s a guy that he wants to go.”

Larson will have just three more days of practice, including Fast Friday, ahead of qualifying this weekend.

“I’ll have to process a lot of information the next eight or nine days,” Larson said.

Practice will resume from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday.