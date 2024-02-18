Why Indiana native Chase Briscoe feels more prepared heading into this year’s Daytona 500

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com Ford, stands on the grid during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 21, 2020, in Darlington, South Carolina. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WISH) — The NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers are getting ready for the biggest race on their schedule.

Sunday will be the 66th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

“The Daytona 500 is unlike any other event, at least on the NASCAR schedule,” Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe said. “It’s one of those races where it can change your life.”

Briscoe, a native of Mitchell, Indiana, is seeking his first Daytona 500 victory.

“It’s a privilege every time you get to run one (Daytona 500), and [I’m] looking forward to running my fourth one this year,” Briscoe said.

Briscoe’s best finish in the Daytona 500 so far was his third-place result in the 2022 edition of the race. Last year, he finished 35th and, in 2021, he finished 19th.

“You can be super patient, you can be aggressive, you can be on the front side of the wreck, you can be way back trying to miss it,” Briscoe said. “There’s just so many different things that can change your days. So, I haven’t quite figured it out yet. I feel like all three of them, I ran three totally different ways. I would say the one I was probably the most aggressive at is the one I probably ran the best at.”

Briscoe will start in the middle of the pack (20th) on Sunday. He’s still confident though as he gets ready to take the green flag.

“I feel like by far this is the most prepared I feel like I’ve ever been for a Daytona 500,” Briscoe said. “Just understanding how that race plays out, understanding what I need to do to put myself in position at the end, and hopefully I can do that this year.”