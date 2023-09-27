Why keeping Kyle Kirkwood is a big ‘key’ for Andretti’s IndyCar program going forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NTT IndyCar Series driver Kyle Kirkwood will be staying with Andretti’s IndyCar team for at least the foreseeable future.

Andretti Global announced today that the two-time IndyCar race winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team.

Kirkwood will drive the No. 27 AutoNation Honda for the upcoming season.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue with Andretti Global for years to come,” Kirkwood said in a news release. “We have built something special within the team this year and I’m excited to see what we can do next season in the No. 27 AutoNation Honda. It’s fantastic that I will now have the opportunity to work with the same group – it’s a luxury I haven’t had the privilege of having since my karting days. Now we can put our heads down and fully focus on winning races and becoming a strong Championship contender. I have such a huge respect for this team, and it will be an honor to continue to call myself an INDYCAR driver for Andretti Global.”

Kirkwood joined Andretti’s IndyCar team prior to the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season. His first two wins in the series took place this past season in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Those were two of his seven top-10 finishes from this past year.

Kirkwood finished in 11th place in the standings.

“Kyle’s dedication and talent have been instrumental in our team’s success this past season, and he has continued to show that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES,” Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman of Andretti Global, said in the news release. “Our goal has always been to consistently compete for wins and Championships and we felt that solidifying Kyle’s future at Andretti was key to making that happen. Bringing Kyle into the multi-year plans along with Colton [Herta] and Marcus [Ericsson] will only strengthen the continuity we’ve been looking for in our INDYCAR program.”

The other two drivers currently listed Andretti’s IndyCar driver lineup for the 2024 season are Colton Herta, who signed a five-year contract extension through 2027, and Marcus Ericsson, who is joining the team for the upcoming season after signing a multi-year deal.