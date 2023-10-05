Why Romain Grosjean says he has ‘commenced an arbitration proceeding’ against Andretti Global

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal proceedings between Alex Palou and McLaren will not be the only off-track situation that motorsports fans will be following this offseason.

Romain Grosjean announced on Wednesday that he has “commenced an arbitration proceeding in Indiana against Andretti Autosport, seeking to protect my rights.”

Grosjean, who raced for Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global) the past two seasons in the NTT IndyCar Series, said in a statement that he “had expected to continue racing” with Andretti.

The following is Grosjean’s full statement he posted on X Wednesday afternoon:

“I enjoyed working with the IndyCar team at Andretti Autosport, and am proud of the successes we shared through two seasons. I am thankful for the many friendships developed at the highest level of American open-wheel racing. I had expected to continue racing with the fine people of Andretti Autosport in the coming years. I am disappointed that is not being fulfilled, and wish Andretti team members well. I am pursuing other options to continue my IndyCar career in pursuit of excellence. I have commenced an arbitration proceeding in Indiana against Andretti Autosport, seeking to protect my rights. I am represented by John Maley and Mark Owens of Barnes & Thornburg, LLP.”

Grosjean finished in 13th in the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series standings. (He also finished in 13th in the 2022 standings.)

The former Formula One driver finished a season-best second place on the Streets of Long Beach and at Barber Motorsports Park this past year.

Prior to racing at Andretti, Grosjean raced for Dale Coyne Racing during the 2021 season, although he did not race every event on the schedule that season.

Andretti Autosport has already confirmed three drivers who will be racing for the team next season in the NTT IndyCar Series: Marcus Ericsson, Colton Herta, and Kyle Kirkwood. Herta and Kirkwood both drove for Andretti this past year, while Ericsson, the 2022 Indianapolis 500 champion, was part of the driver lineup at Chip Ganassi Racing.