Mt. Vernon baseball ace Cam Sullivan signs pro contract with Cleveland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mt. Vernon’s Cam Sullivan is taking his talents to Cleveland.

The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher signed with the Guardians over the weekend and will forgo his commitment to play baseball at the University of Notre Dame.

Sullivan was selected with the 205th pick in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft earlier this month after finishing 3-1 across seven appearances with Mount Vernon. During that stretch, he logged a 0.75 ERA while striking out 65 batters. In 37.1 innings pitched, he gave up 23 hits and four earned runs.

“Sullivan is capable of ramping his fastball up to 97 out of a 6-foot-2 frame, and he’ll show two versions of a slider: an upper-80s cutter and an 82-85 mph sweeping breaker. He’ll fall in love with those sliders at times, causing his fastball command to waver, so Cleveland might focus on that heater (and improving his changeup) if it can sign Sullivan away from a Notre Dame commitment,” MLB.com said about Sullivan after he was drafted.

In a post on X, MLB Draft insider Jim Callis said Sullivan signed for $525,000, which was double slot value.

“Sullivan’s heater operated at 92-95 mph at the WWBA event and at 94-95 while touching 97 this April, and it features high spin rates that create carry-up in the zone,” his MLB Scouting report reads. “He reaches 2,900 rpm with his slider and has two versions, an upper-80s cutter that tops out at 91 mph and a sweepier 82-85 mph option. His upper-80s changeup peaks at 91 mph with heavy sink and could use more velocity separation from his fastball.”

Sullivan was the first Indiana high school player taken in the draft and the only Hoosier high schooler to be invited to the MLB draft combine in June.