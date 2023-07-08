Multiple swimmers with Indiana ties to compete in World Aquatics Championships for USA Swimming

Search
(Photo Provided/USA Swimming via Facebook)
by: Andrew Chernoff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WISH) — USA Swimming announced on Friday its full roster of coaches and athletes selected for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which will take place later this month in Fukuoka, Japan.

Carmel Swim Club’s Chris Plumb was named as an assistant coach for the team.

Here are some notable swimmers with Indiana ties on the women’s team:

  • Mariah Denigan – Indiana University ’25
  • Lilly King – Evansville, Ind. / Indiana University ’19
  • Anna Peplowski – Indiana University ‘ 25
  • Alex Shackell – Carmel, Ind.

Here are some notable swimmers with Indiana ties on the men’s team:

  • Chris Guiliano – Notre Dame ’25
  • Drew Kibler – Carmel, Ind. / Texas ’22
  • Jake Mitchell – Carmel, Ind. / Florida ’24

Click here for the complete list roster for USA Swimming at the World Aquatics Championships.

