Bowman edges Larson in OT in NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Alex Bowman (48) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
by: Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Bowman on Sunday beat NASCAR champion Kyle Larson in a door-to-door overtime battle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that sent Hendrick Motorsports to victory lane for the second consecutive week.

Bowman got a shot at the win when a caution with three laps remaining shifted the race from a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing cars to the Hendrick teammates.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch and teammate Martin Truex Jr. were in a lap-by-lap chess match for the win until the 12th caution ended the stirring duel. Then it came down to Bowman and Larson, and Bowman beat him to the checkered flag.

