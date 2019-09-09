Brickyard 400 to move to July in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday’s weather made for a beautiful day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but next year the date for the Brickyard 400 will change again.

Fans at the Brickyard 400 said enjoyable weather is one of the biggest differences between a race in September and a race at the end of May.

Last year, rain put a big damper on events for the Brickyard 400 and delayed the race itself. This year, fans say the weather has been much more enjoyable than the hot May sun. However, they can’t help but notice how many empty seats are in the stands, as opposed to previous NASCAR races.

“Yeah I can tell a big difference walking around or parking or just in the stands alone,” race fan Michelle Boyer said.

Some say the Brickyard attendance has been down since the race moved to September because it coincides with the Sunday NFL opener.

IMS said it plans to change the date of the race yet again for the 2020 Brickyard 400. Some fans feel no matter what the date is, people from Indianapolis will show up.

“People in Indianapolis love to have fun, get together, drink and watch stuff like this so I think it would be perfect,” fan Heidi Fancher said.

IMS said it expects a big crowd when the race is moved Fourth of July weekend.