Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Busch wins under caution at Talladega in double overtime

Kyle Busch celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
by: JENNA FRYER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Posted: / Updated:

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second race of the season since joining Richard Childress Racing when he snatched the victory in double overtime at Talladega Superspeedway.

It was the second win for Busch at Talladega, 15 years apart. He won when Bubba Wallace was spun by Ryan Blaney as Wallace tried to block Blaney. It triggered a race-ending caution that gave RCR its 13th victory at NASCAR’s biggest track.

Blaney finished second to lead a parade of Ford drivers to second through fifth-place finishes.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Former Pacers star Oladipo tears patellar tendon, latest injury setback
Sports /
NFL Draft Guide: As usual, QBs are coveted in first round
Sports /
Gooch survives mid-round collapse to win LIV Australia
Sports /
CHUCKSTRONG Tailgate Gala raises ‘nearly $2 million’ for cancer research
Indianapolis Colts /