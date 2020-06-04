IMS: No fans for Brickyard 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) takes the lead on a restart during the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Businesses in Indiana are continuing to open as restrictions are lifted following the statewide lockdown.

Several weeks ago, when Governor Eric Holcomb announced his plan to open the state in different stages, he set July 4 as the date for when everything in the state would back open and running. While that is still the plan for most of the state, with Stage 5 set to allow sporting venues to hold public events with social distancing guidelines, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will not allow spectators at July 4 weekend events, including the Brickyard 400.

IMS made the announcement Thursday morning. With Marion County, where the speedway is located, having just entered Stage 3 10 days ago, the venue is exercising caution.

In announcing the news, Penske Entertainment Corp. president & CEO Mark Miles released the following statement: