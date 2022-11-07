NASCAR

Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to earn 2nd NASCAR championship

Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race and championship Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
by: JENNA FRYER, AP Motorsports Writer
Posted: / Updated:

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway.

It was the fourth win of the season for Logano.

Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September, and Logano’s dominating run Sunday marked the first time Penske has won both the NASCAR and IndyCar championship in the same season.

It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012, and with Logano’s first title in 2018. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Boston Bruins rescind contract after NHL says player is ineligible over teenage bullying of Black classmate

Sports /

Monday’s business headlines

Business /

Russian authorities: Power back on in occupied Kherson

International /

IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.