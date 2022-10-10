NASCAR

Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 24: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Red White & Blue Toyota, stands by his car during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch’s impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride.

Menards has a budget set aside and the desire to sponsor Busch, and John Menard even approached Team Penske. Team Penske President Tim Cindric said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that the organization has already decided it won’t field a fourth entry in next year’s 500.

As for a possible ride for Arrow McLaren SP, Menard wants to use his neon yellow colors on the car and McLaren runs a uniform papaya paint scheme which makes Busch a difficult fit.