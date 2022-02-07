NASCAR

NASCAR, Logano score wins with race inside LA Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR was the big winner at its glossy Los Angeles gala held inside Memorial Coliseum.

In need of an energy boost ahead of its upcoming season, NASCAR broke its dated mold and staged an experimental exhibition race inside one of the most iconic venues in sports. The race itself on a temporary quarter-mile asphalt oval was a sideshow in Sunday’s made-for-Fox Sports spectacular.

Just how successful was the Busch Light Clash? Two losing drivers high-fived a pair of NASCAR senior executives as they passed in the USC locker room.

One was Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR’s founder and forward-thinker who pushed The Clash from its birthplace in Daytona across the country and into the Coliseum.

“Really good day for the entire sport,” Kennedy said.

The Clash was a success before a single racecar drove through the Southern California football team's tunnel and onto the smooth, black asphalt that covered the Trojans' field. Ice Cube performed a six-minute set from the Peristyle during a brief "halftime," and Pitbull with b60mackup dancers outfitted in a checkered-flag theme used the same stage for his pre-race concert.

The grand marshals were Los Angeles sporting greats, and Jeff Gordon lit the cauldron built for the 1932 Summer Olympics before the race began. Celebrities walked a red carpet, the USC student section filled in early, and the crowd booed pole-sitter Kyle Busch like a bunch of old pros during driver introductions.

The name of the race was the same, but everything else about the 44th running of The Clash was different.

Joey Logano was the actual race winner and, like nearly everyone else in the industry, heaped praise on NASCAR for successfully fulfilling Kennedy’s vision.

“The hype around this, you watch football games lately, they’re advertising the Clash as much as they’re advertising Daytona 500,” Logano said. “ That kind of puts it into perspective a little bit on what this event meant to our sport, how big of a gamble this really was, right? This could have gone awful. It went great.”

Added runner-up Busch: “Ben Kennedy and the guys at NASCAR, if this didn’t work, it was going to be ugly.”

Instead, Busch was one of the drivers who high-fived Kennedy.

NASCAR moved the Clash to Los Angeles from Daytona International Speedway, its only home since its 1979 inception, as part of a focused effort to break from its dated traditions. And the race was a success before a single racecar drove through the Southern California football team’s tunnel and onto the smooth, black asphalt that covered the Trojans’ field.

The Coliseum could hold about 60,000 fans for The Clash, and although it wasn’t a sellout, the crowd was both strong and loud. NASCAR said at the start of the week that 70% of those who purchased tickets identified as first-time race attendees, and the buildup in Los Angeles for next week’s Super Bowl only helped publicize NASCAR’s big party.