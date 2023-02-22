NASCAR

IndyCar adds race to Brickyard weekend in August at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is adding a race to the slate of Brickyard weekend.

The INDY NXT Series Grand Prix race will run Aug. 11 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

INDY NXT is the developmental open wheel racing series for IndyCar. Its season kicks off March 5 on the Streets of St. Petersburg.

The Aug. 11 race will join a weekend of races from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFinity Series and the NTT IndyCar Series. The addition of the event to the Brickyard weekend schedule is meant to highlight the series as a pathway to IndyCar.

The Brickyard weekend is the only event to feature the top divisions within NASCAR and IndyCar on the same circuit in the same event weekend.

“To feature INDY NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” Levi Jones, director of INDY NXT, said in a press release. “This season, 19 INDY NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing INDYCAR paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”