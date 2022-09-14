NASCAR

The Brickyard is moving back to August from July

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis icon, the Brickyard 400 Weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, is returning to the month where it all started, August.

The Brickyard 400 began in August of 1994, when Jeff Gordon won the inaugural race. Since 2006, though, the event has happened in July or September.

Starting next year, the weekend will ride its way back to August. The 2023 event will happen Aug. 11 through 13. This year’s race was in July.

“The Brickyard Weekend is such a unique event for race fans, with three exciting races among three top series on the IMS road course. August was the original home for the Brickyard 400 in 1994 and the original Brickyard Weekend with the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES together in 2021, so we’re happy to see the races return to a date that’s popular with fans and with plenty of history,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a statement.