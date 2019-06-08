Sports

Natalie Achonwa leads Fever to 79-64 win over Wings

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:51 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Natalie Achonwa had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help the Indiana Fever beat the Dallas Wings 79-64 on Friday night.

Kelsey Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell and Candice Dupree each scored 14 points for the Fever. Dupree added 11 rebounds, giving Indiana two players with a double-double in the same game for the first time since an 82-75 loss to the Mystics on May 20, 2018.

The Fever (3-1) are off to their best start since 2012, when they started 4-0 and went on to win the WNBA title.

Dallas (0-3) made just three of its first 14 field-goal attempts and finished the first quarter shooting 31.6% (6 of 19).

The Fever opened a 56-34 lead when Tiffany Mitchell made two free throws with 3:43 left in the third quarter. The Wings scored 16 of the next 17 points, including seven by Isabelle Harrison, but Indiana answered with a 9-2 spurt, capped by Kelsey Mitchell's 3-pointer that made it 66-52 with 6:32 left.

Harrison finished with 18 points. She came into the game with five points on 2-of-10 shooting this season.

