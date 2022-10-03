Sports

NBA All-Star committee marks 500 days from game day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is 500 days away from hosting the 2024 NBA All-Star game.

To mark the occasion, the 2024 NBA All-Star Committee on Monday announced an art campaign. Hoosier “Historia” is the first in a series of public art and culture projects celebrating the upcoming game. The initiative will commission artists statewide to create 24 6-foot-by-6-foot basketball sculptures. That’s the average size and wingspan of NBA players.

Hoosier “Historia” will pay tribute to high school basketball stories, traditions and legacies across the state.

Mel Raines, president and chief operating officer of Pacers Sports and Entertainment and the committee president, said in a Monday news conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, “It’s an opportunity to really shine a spotlight from the world on the our city and really to engage our entire community to come downtown and be a part of this amazing event. Whether you are able to come to the actual game or not, you can be a part of the event leading up to it or that weekend.”

The sculptures will be displayed across downtown during the All-Star weekend.