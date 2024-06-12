Search
NBA legend Jerry West has died at age 86

Jerry West watches warm ups prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
by: TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer
Posted: / Updated:

Jerry West, who was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and whose silhouette is considered to be the basis of the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Clippers announced.

He was 86.

West, nicknamed “Mr. Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player, went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980 and again as a member of the 1960 U.S. Olympic Team in 2010. He will be enshrined for a third time later this year as a contributor.

West and Oscar Robertson, who played at Crispus Attucks in Indianapolis and won the 1955 state title, were co-captains on the gold medal-winning 1960 U.S. Olympic basketball team.

West was “the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him,” the Clippers said in announcing his death. West’s wife, Karen, was by his side when he died, the Clippers said.

He was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, part of the 1972 Lakers team that won a championship, an NBA Finals MVP as part of a losing team in 1969, and was selected as part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

West was general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping build the “Showtime” dynasty. He also worked in the front offices of the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors, and the Clippers.

INGLEWOOD, CA – UNDATED: Jerry West #44 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball up court during a game against the New York Knicks at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Jerry West (second from left) and teammate Oscar Robertson (third left), representing the U.S.A. basketball players in the Rome Olympics, are congratulated by a representative from Russia (l) which finished second and a representative from Brazil (r) which finished third in the basketball tourney. The United States team finished unbeaten.
Los Angeles Lakers’ player Jerry West holds a basketball.
LOS ANGELE, CA – CIRCA 1979: Head coach Jerry West (R) and assistant coach Pat Riley (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during an NBA basketball game circa 1979 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. West coached for the Lakers from 1976-79. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
UNDATED: Los Angeles Lakers Jerry West #44 watches the game from the sidelines. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)
UNDATED: Los Angeles Lakers’ guard Jerry West #44 dribbles during a game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

