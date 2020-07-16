NBA player Jrue Holiday to donate rest of 2020 salary to social justice causes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: (L-R) Jrue Holiday, daughter J.T. and wife Lauren Holiday smile during the NBA Summer League on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NBA player Jrue Holiday will donate the rest of his salary for the 2020 season to social justice causes.

Holiday and his wife Lauren made the announcement Thursday. Funds will be donated to “local Black-led non-profit organizations, city-wide initiatives that seek to bring about equitable outcomes for Black and Brown communities, and HBCU institutions of higher education in New Orleans, the Los Angeles area, and Indianapolis,” according to a release.

Up to $1 million will go to nonprofits in Indianapolis. The total to be donated is $5 million.

Jrue’s brothers, Justin and Aaron, play for the Indiana Pacers. Lauren is an Indianapolis native and former member of the United States women’s national soccer team.

“This gift is a part of a long-term mission of ours to create more sustainable solutions that help uplift and empower Black and Brown communities, both economically and socially,” Jrue and Lauren said in a statement.

“We are proud to partner with Jrue and Lauren Holiday as they work to enhance equity and opportunity for Black and Brown communities,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement. “Indianapolis is Lauren’s hometown and her commitment to our city can have ripple effects that enhance Indianapolis neighborhoods, businesses, and organizations for years to come. It’s my hope that the Holiday’s generosity will inspire others, encouraging all those who consider Indianapolis home to invest in furthering economic justice for communities of color.”

Those wanting to apply to receive funds can do so here.