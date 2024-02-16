NBA takes over Indiana Convention Center for All-Star Game weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NBA is taking over the Indiana Convention Center this weekend with a lineup of fan activities and competitions.

On Friday, NBA Crossover tipped off. The experience turns the convention center into an interactive zone full of basketball, merchandise, and food.

League officials say the experience is the biggest they’ve put on for an All-Star Game weekend.

Joey Graziano, Head of Global Strategy Development at the NBA, says they want to connect with people in town.

“Our fans are interested in what our players are interested in,” Graziano said. “Our players are as dynamic off the court as they are powerful on the court, right? They’re fashion designers, they’re artists, they’re musicians, technologists, social justice advocates. So if you want to be able to know our players, you’ve got to know their holistic interests.”

Several brands like AT&T, Coinbase, and State Farm have booths with chances to win prizes and play some ball.

One of those is a mini-version of the three-point contest at the Starry Arena, complete with a state-of-the-art LED court.

Michael Smith, Head of Brand Marketing at Starry, says they hope fans can get a taste for the real thing taking place Saturday night.

“The NBA three-point contest is the crown jewel of All-Star Saturday night,” Smith said. “What we wanted to do was create an experience where fans can come in and they can shoot NBA balls off of an NBA ball racks just like the players that are going to be participating in the contest.”

Admission to NBA Crossover starts at $20 for kids and $35 for adults, and continues through Sunday.

Jr. NBA Day also brought 2,000 local students to the convention center. Current and former NBA players and coaches, along with basketball personalities, hosted a day full of clinics.

One coach, Tristian Jass, is a content creator who makes trick shots and other basketball videos on YouTube.

He says it was an honor to teach the game he loves.

“Great to get out here and put in some work with the kids,” Jass said. “Put them through some drills, teach them some fundamentals of the game of basketball. It’s just an overall great time.”

Jass will take part in Friday Night’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

David Krichavsky, Vice President of Youth Basketball Development at the NBA, says they hope to connect the community with more access to the sport.

“We’re teaching them life skills,” Krichavsky said. “We’re giving them a chance to be part of All-Star weekend. So, hopefully it’s fun for them.”

Jr. NBA programming also runs through Sunday afternoon.