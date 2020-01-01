Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at age 77

David Stern attends Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 2019 Gala-The Birth of Jazz: From Bolden to Armstrong at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 17, 2019, in New York City. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Jazz At Lincoln Center)

(WISH/AP) — Former NBA commissioner David Stern died Wednesday afternoon after suffering a brain hemorrhage in December, the league reported.

He was 77.

The fourth commissioner of the National Basketball Association has been credited with the league’s success of the 1990s and the 2000s. He stepped down as commissioner on Feb. 1, 2014, after 30 years in the job.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to turn the league into a $5 billion-a-year industry. Those initiatives includes drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

Stern on Dec. 12 had a sudden brain hemorrhage and was rushed into emergency surgery.

He is survived by a wife and two sons.