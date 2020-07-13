Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Rockets defeat the Celtics 111-110 in overtime. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued via social media, Westbrook says he’s feeling well as he anticipates joining his teammates once cleared from the virus.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team’s departure to Orlando,” said Westbrook in his statement. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take the virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up. #whynot”

Westbrook, along with James Harden, haven’t joined the rest of the team in Orlando ahead of the NBA restart.

The 2019-2020 NBA season will resume July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, with players kept in a bubble. The season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of the league’s players, include the Rockets’ Thabo Sefolosha, have opted out of the season, citing the risks of the coronavirus.