Indiana Pacers

Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard, Indiana sports legend, dies at 88

Former ABA head coach Bob "Slick" Leonard smiles as he addresses a gathering during his enshrinement ceremony for the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Aug. 8, 2014. Leonard, who has the record for winningest coach in the ABA, led the Indiana Pacers to three ABA Championships in 1970, 1972 and 1973. At rear right is Hall of Famer Larry Bird. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bobby “Slick” Leonard, an Indiana native, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and the only man to ever lead the Indiana Pacers to a championship, has died at 88, the team has announced.

Leonard, born in Terre Haute in 1932, was captain of the 1953 Indiana University national championship team. He spent two years with the U.S. Army after graduating.

Leonard is one of just six people in Pacers history to have a banner raised in his honor in the rafters of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The banner honors his 529 victories as coach of the Pacers and his contributions to the game.

He then spent seven years in the NBA, playing for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Packers/Zephyrs.

His final season in 1962-63 was spent as a player/coach for the Chicago Zephyrs. The team moved to Baltimore for the 1963-64 season, which Leonard also coached.

Leonard returned to basketball in 1968 as coach of the Indiana Pacers in the ABA.

Leonard and the Pacers would win ABA titles in 1970, 1972 and 1973.

He would continue coaching the team when it moved to the NBA in 1976. Leonard spent a total of 12 seasons coaching the Pacers with his final campaign being the 1979-80 season.

In 1982, Leonard was inducted to the the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame. According to his NBA.com biography, he was the first member of the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame.

After leaving coaching, Leonard later joined the broadcast team. His signature call of “Boom, baby!” became the most famous words in Indiana Pacers history.

In 2014, he was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Slick and his wife, Nancy, have five children, 12 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Statement