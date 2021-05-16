Indiana Pacers

Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) puts up a shot between Toronto Raptors center Aron Baynes (46) and forward Stanley Johnson (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals as the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed.

Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday’s play-in game against Charlotte.

Toronto point guard Malachi Flynn scored a career-best 27 points and hit five 3-pointers.

Stanley Johnson scored 24 points and DeAndre Bembry had 23 for Toronto, which missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.