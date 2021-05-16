Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points, 16 rebounds and three steals as the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed.
Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday’s play-in game against Charlotte.
Toronto point guard Malachi Flynn scored a career-best 27 points and hit five 3-pointers.
Stanley Johnson scored 24 points and DeAndre Bembry had 23 for Toronto, which missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013.