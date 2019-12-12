Brogdon’s 29 points lead Pacers over Celtics

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) is fouled by Boston Celtics forward Daniel Theis (27) as he shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Indiana rally past Boston.

Indiana trailed 94-84 after three quarters but took the lead for good on the first of Holiday’s two 3-pointers with 4:16 left.

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 44 points and had seven assists — not enough to extend the Celtics’ four-game winning streak.

Indiana snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series — including Boston’s first-round playoff sweep last season.

Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double before finishing with 15 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Brogdon closed it out by making all six free throws in the final 17 seconds.