Brogdon’s late 3 helps Pacers shake off Rockets, 114-107

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 35 points and made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:22 to go, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Houston Rockets 114-107.

Justin Holiday added a season-high 20 points for Indiana, winner of two straight.

It’s the first time the Pacers beat the Rockets at home since January 2017.

John Wall had a season-high 28 points but James Harden finished with 15 in Houston’s second consecutive loss.

Indiana closed it out by scoring the final eight points after Houston took a 107-106 lead.