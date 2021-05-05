Indiana Pacers

ESPN: Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren’s future with organization uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NBA’s 2020-2021 regular season is quickly approaching its conclusion.

The Indiana Pacers are currently 30-34 on the season, good enough for 9th place in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers have eight games remaining in their regular season and have some ground to make up in order to qualify for postseason play.

As it stands, the Pacers would be in the play-in tournament.

This season is head coach Nate Bjorkgren’s first with the organization and according to a report from ESPN, it could be his last with the team.

Amid a year of difficulties with players and staff, Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren’s future with the franchise is uncertain as the regular season nears an end, sources tell ESPN. The Pacers are 30-34 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2021

ESPN says Bjorkgren has “significant work to do with his relationships among players throughout the team and some members of the organization.”

Bjorkgren has work to do on relationships with key players in his locker room, sources tell ESPN, and has thus far shown a willingness within the organization to try to address those issues. https://t.co/uNeOdHMlnQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 5, 2021

According to the report, Bjorkgren’s communication and coaching style have often been at the root of the team’s issues this season.

Prior to becoming the head coach of the Pacers, Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Toronto Raptors.