ESPN: Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren’s future with organization uncertain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NBA’s 2020-2021 regular season is quickly approaching its conclusion.
The Indiana Pacers are currently 30-34 on the season, good enough for 9th place in the Eastern Conference.
The Pacers have eight games remaining in their regular season and have some ground to make up in order to qualify for postseason play.
As it stands, the Pacers would be in the play-in tournament.
This season is head coach Nate Bjorkgren’s first with the organization and according to a report from ESPN, it could be his last with the team.
ESPN says Bjorkgren has “significant work to do with his relationships among players throughout the team and some members of the organization.”
According to the report, Bjorkgren’s communication and coaching style have often been at the root of the team’s issues this season.
Prior to becoming the head coach of the Pacers, Bjorkgren was an assistant with the Toronto Raptors.